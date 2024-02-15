Jordaan stays coy over Bafana's Afcon bonuses

While Safa president Danny Jordaan was reluctant to reveal how much Bafana Bafana players will each receive for finishing third in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, it is believed that they will get around R1m each.
This is the deal they signed before they flew to Ivory Coast last month, according to insiders at Safa. By finishing third and clinching the bronze medal, Bafana will receive R47m and will share half of it.
Bafana players arrived yesterday morning from Ivory Coast and were received by the thousands of supporters who woke up as early as 3am to give them a hero’s welcome, including EFF leader Julius Malema and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
When asked during the press conference how much Bafana players will receive each for reaching the semifinal, Jordaan refused to confirm and said it is the players who should answer that.
“We don’t know. You must wait for CAF. The tournament ended yesterday [Sunday], you want the results already,” Jordaan responded.
“The players know what they have agreed to and you must ask them.”
Pressed if they will receive a certain percentage of what they got for finishing third, Jordaan said they still have to finalise that.
“That is something we must discuss and finalise with the players first and whether they disclose to you or not, it’s their business. It is their money. It is their income and they will decide if they want to disclose it with you or not.
“Of course, they will be getting something. This effort must be rewarded.”
Jordaan then went on to praise coach Hugo Broos for guiding the national team to third place finish for the first time since the year 2000 when they beat Tunisia.
“I would like to thank the coach. We started the long journey and we had many fights with him,” he said.
“In the end, you could see the team shaping up and the team that played was his creation. So, I want to thank him for not stepping back and being relentless in pursuit of building a team that he thought would win the Afcon.
“In any case, he won it with Cameroon (in 2017). He did the same thing and removed all the players and brought youngsters and he won the Afcon.
“And that is what we wanted here and he did the same. We came very close. I want to say we are satisfied with his efforts and the energy he has put in. Our journey is going to continue.”
Jordaan stays coy over Bafana's Afcon bonuses
Safa president tells media: Go ask the players
Image: Veli Nhlapo
