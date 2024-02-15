SOWETAN | Safa must come clean over Bafana

Bafana Bafana’s lukewarm reception at OR Tambo international airport yesterday was further proof that no matter what they achieve, our national football team will not convince certain South Africans to back them.
Those who dismissed Bafana as no-hopers after their loss to Mali in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations a few weeks ago have now found more excuses not to embrace the team, even after their return with SA’s first medal from the continental competition in 24 years.
It was disappointing that Bafana were received by a band of EFF supporters, led by Julius Malema, instead of throngs of flag-waving SA fans.
A lot of blame could also be laid at the door of the SA Football Association, which should have intentionally mobilised resources to encourage fans to welcome their team. It didn’t help that Safa made the team land in Johannesburg in the wee hours of the morning.
Malema and his fans obviously seized the moment to turn the occasion into some political rally, whereas Bafana’s achievements in Ivory Coast truly didn’t deserve political posturing. But we shudder to think what kind of reception they would have received had the red berets not been there.
Crucially, Malema made sensible statements when addressing the media afterwards, touching on the issue of bonuses, which are due to the players for finishing third at the tournament. While Safa president Danny Jordaan was noncommittal on how much the players would earn, Malema implored him to make public the agreement, which was concluded before the tournament.
We agree that Safa should come clean in this regard. There was transparency when Banyanya Banyana, following a public fallout with Safa last year, finally got financial backing before they embarked on their World Cup journey in Australasia. The nation knew precisely what they would earn.
The same openness should be demanded with Bafana because Jordaan and his Safa honchos have sent numerous mixed messages on the issue. A day after their “agreement”, Jordaan went on radio to contradict reports that the players would share the $7-million (R134m) prize money, which comes with the first prize. Now he tells the media: “Go ask the players,” when asked if each player would get R1m for finishing third. This is dodgy, to say the least.
Perhaps this also explains why, despite their latest achievements, Bafana still find it difficult to strike resonance with South Africans. There’s just too much uncertainty, and, while their performance went some way in repairing relations, we must accept that the road ahead is still rocky for them to truly be loved unconditionally again.
SOWETAN | Safa must come clean over Bafana
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bafana Bafana’s lukewarm reception at OR Tambo international airport yesterday was further proof that no matter what they achieve, our national football team will not convince certain South Africans to back them.
Those who dismissed Bafana as no-hopers after their loss to Mali in their opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations a few weeks ago have now found more excuses not to embrace the team, even after their return with SA’s first medal from the continental competition in 24 years.
It was disappointing that Bafana were received by a band of EFF supporters, led by Julius Malema, instead of throngs of flag-waving SA fans.
A lot of blame could also be laid at the door of the SA Football Association, which should have intentionally mobilised resources to encourage fans to welcome their team. It didn’t help that Safa made the team land in Johannesburg in the wee hours of the morning.
Malema and his fans obviously seized the moment to turn the occasion into some political rally, whereas Bafana’s achievements in Ivory Coast truly didn’t deserve political posturing. But we shudder to think what kind of reception they would have received had the red berets not been there.
Crucially, Malema made sensible statements when addressing the media afterwards, touching on the issue of bonuses, which are due to the players for finishing third at the tournament. While Safa president Danny Jordaan was noncommittal on how much the players would earn, Malema implored him to make public the agreement, which was concluded before the tournament.
We agree that Safa should come clean in this regard. There was transparency when Banyanya Banyana, following a public fallout with Safa last year, finally got financial backing before they embarked on their World Cup journey in Australasia. The nation knew precisely what they would earn.
The same openness should be demanded with Bafana because Jordaan and his Safa honchos have sent numerous mixed messages on the issue. A day after their “agreement”, Jordaan went on radio to contradict reports that the players would share the $7-million (R134m) prize money, which comes with the first prize. Now he tells the media: “Go ask the players,” when asked if each player would get R1m for finishing third. This is dodgy, to say the least.
Perhaps this also explains why, despite their latest achievements, Bafana still find it difficult to strike resonance with South Africans. There’s just too much uncertainty, and, while their performance went some way in repairing relations, we must accept that the road ahead is still rocky for them to truly be loved unconditionally again.
Jordaan stays coy over Bafana's Afcon bonuses
WATCH | ‘The fact that Danny must go still remains’: Malema on Safa boss
SOWETAN | Tshwane must show compassion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos