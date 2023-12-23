Buthelezi came for a corner and missed, allowing another SuperSport prospect, 19-year-old centreback Ime Okon, a free header inches wide.
SuperSport teen Campbell confirms potential with brace to down Pirates
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
SuperSport United's mix of mostly youngsters punctuated with veterans landed a blow in the battle for second place in the DStv Premiership edging Orlando Pirates 3-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Polokwane on Saturday night.
Coach Gavin Hunt's Matsatsantsa came into the game with a four-point lead over third-placed Pirates in second place to Mamelodi Sundowns and extended that to seven — United now have 32 points from 16 matches and Bucs 25.
Sundowns, who have won all 11 matches, have 33 points ahead of their meeting against Cape Town City at Cape Town on Sunday (3.30pm). The Brazilians, whose only challenge to cantering to an astounding seventh title in succession is their heavy match load, will have to work hard to preserve their 100% record against Eric Tinkler's tough, fourth-placed City.
Fortune Makaringe swept in Pirates' early opener in the fifth minute.
Shandre Campbell, the 18-year-old prospect who has provided some eye-catching performances earning 13 league and cup appearances since being man-of-the-match in his senior debut in SuperSport's opening 2-0 win against Richards Bay on August 5, equalised in the 36th. Questions over offside would have left Bucs coach Jose Riveiro and his bench frustrated at the match officials for allowing the goal to stand.
There might have been some fortune in the manner of the opener, but Matsatsantsa never looked back. Bradley Grobler, a hungry scorer for United in fixtures against Pirates, headed SuperSport ahead in the 56th.
As Pirates pushed to get back into the game things got ragged at the back. Goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, who had an evening to forget, gave the ball away to Campbell to slot his second top flight goal in the 74th.
Bucs' opener came when Miguel Timm's run and pass saw him in position to play Thembinkosi Lorch free on the left, the forward's ball across the face not cleared and finding right-back Makaringe free to bury a finish at the far post.
