Sharp Fleurs set for Chiefs debut next month

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Luke Fleurs could make his debut as early as next month when the DStv Premiership resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations break, with caretaker coach Cavin Johnson revealing that he is looking sharper than before.
Fleurs joined Amakhosi in October last year as a free agent after parting ways with SuperSport United. But he has not featured for the club since his move.
“Luke is very close as far as that is concerned. Yes, he came in probably three quarters to the season as a free agent and you know he had to work very hard to get himself a club,” Johnson told Sowetan at Umqhele Secondary School in Ivory Park, Tembisa, where Chiefs and their sponsor Vodacom donated school shoes to children as part of their back-to-school campaign, yesterday.
“And he got Chiefs as his next destination and when he started at the village, he had to work very hard. But since we closed in December for those few weeks, he has come back looking a lot fresher.
“And now that we started training, Luke is looking very sharp.”
Johnson also revealed what the 23-year-old, who signed a two-year contract with the Glamour Boys, will bring to the club.
“He brings different types of defenders, central defenders and he gives us a lot of options as far as how we like to play as Chiefs,” he said.
“So, we are hoping that he brings more in the game and we just reap from what we worked.”
With the January transfer window to close at midnight tonight, Johnson also explained why they are not bringing any new signings.
“At the moment, I don’t think we should disrupt the nest, if I may call it. We have a crop of players from last year who have done very well.
“And there are some players who have not started and they have put up their hands. They look like they are happy to be in the Chiefs players group.
“I’m happy, but you never know what will happen in football. Something might drop from the sky that is good for Chiefs, but I’m happy with the players we have.”
Meanwhile, Vodacom donated more than 2,400 shoes to boys and girls at Umqhele Secondary in Ivory Park yesterday.
Chiefs players and the technical team donated the shoes to more than 2,000 learners who were excited to see the players in their school.
The campaign started on Wednesday when Orlando Pirates and Vodacom donated shoes to children at AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando East, Soweto.
Coach Johnson impressed by young recruit
Sharp Fleurs set for Chiefs debut next month
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Bvuma opens up on tough time in wings
Injured Thutlwa cries for help as he’s stuck in public hospital
Safpu sceptical of Safa's new rules
