Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Tuesday sentenced to three years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Randburg magistrate’s court.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the sentence was wholly suspended for five years on the condition that Lorch is not found guilty of committing a similar offence during the period of suspension.
“He was further ordered to pay a fine of R100,000 to non-governmental organisation People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), with R50,000 payable immediately and the balance in installments,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Lorch was arrested on September 7, 2020, following a complaint laid against him by his then-girlfriend about an incident that happened at his place of residence in Midrand a day earlier. He was later released on bail of R2,000.
Mjonondwane said Fundiswa Mathithibala was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend.
“Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her while pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” said Mjonondwane.
Mjonondwane said state prosecutor Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant.
“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court as they were found to be non-credible witnesses,” said Mjonondwane.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
Bucs star Thembinkosi Lorch given 3 years for assaulting lover
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch was on Tuesday sentenced to three years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Randburg magistrate’s court.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the sentence was wholly suspended for five years on the condition that Lorch is not found guilty of committing a similar offence during the period of suspension.
“He was further ordered to pay a fine of R100,000 to non-governmental organisation People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), with R50,000 payable immediately and the balance in installments,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Lorch was arrested on September 7, 2020, following a complaint laid against him by his then-girlfriend about an incident that happened at his place of residence in Midrand a day earlier. He was later released on bail of R2,000.
Mjonondwane said Fundiswa Mathithibala was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend.
“Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle her, beat her while pulling her up and down. She called for help and his friend came to her rescue,” said Mjonondwane.
Mjonondwane said state prosecutor Michele Hart argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant.
“The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor. The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court as they were found to be non-credible witnesses,” said Mjonondwane.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
Controversy over Bucs’ fielding of GBV convicted Lorch
READER LETTER | We love Lorch, but he must pay for his crime
SPOTLIGHT |'The Miracle Club' goes to Lourdes; biography of Durban's Pinky Mothie; doccie focuses on GBV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos