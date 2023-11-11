Bucs end Amakhosi dominance with 1-0 win in Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates finally ended Kaizer Chiefs’ dominance in the league games of the Soweto derby when they beat them 1-0 here on Saturday, the birthday of Amakhosi’s interim coach Cavin Johnson.
Evidence Makgopa's 20th minute tap in is what ensured Pirates finally beat their Soweto rivals, Chiefs, in the league, having lost the previous five league fixtures.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino, legendary Italian referee Pierluigi Collina and CAF president Patrice Motsepe graced the occasion. The trio are in SA for tomorrow's titanic second leg of the African Football League (AFL) final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca at Loftus Versfeld (3pm).
Chiefs had a few promising interplays inside the first 10 minutes, where Keagan Dolly and Yusuf Maart were combining brilliantly to make box entries. However indecisiveness inside the Pirates box let them down. Evidence Makgopa was booked as early as the 1st minute for a clumsy challenge of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.
Pirates dealt a huge blow just seven into the game when Thabiso Monyane had to be stretchered off after a nasty challenge by Dolly. Bandile Shandu replaced him. Tragedy struck the Sea Robbers again when Kermit Erasmus pulled his hamstring with Relebohile Ratomo taking his place in the 20th minute.
Despite the two forced Changes, Pirates managed to draw first blood, via Makopa, who tapped in a low-driven cross by Shandu in the same minute Erasmus left the pitch. After scoring, the Buccaneers were all over Amakhosi with Thembinkosi Lorch, Patrick Maswanganyi and Mofokeng the orchestors, making sure Chiefs chased shadows.
Chiefs redeemed themselves in the second half. The introduction of Christian Saile for Ranga Chivaviro helped Amakhosi a bit as the speedy Saile, using his blistering pace, gave the Pirates defence hard times. Chiefs nearly leveled matters midway through when Edson Castillo rose highest to meet Maart's cross in the air, only for his well-connected effort to hit woodwork.
The second half also had several stoppages, thanks to Pirates keeper Malusi Buthelezi's time wasting tactics. The bucs keeper faked injuries now and then to wind down the clock. Chiefs player lacked sense of urgency even at the later stages of the game.
Bucs end Amakhosi dominance with 1-0 win in Soweto derby
Image: Veli Nhlapo
