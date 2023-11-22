×

Soccer

Orlando Pirates temporarily remove Lorch from all club activities

22 November 2023 - 18:04
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

 Orlando Pirates have decided to remove their star Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12 after he was sentenced to three years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“Orlando Pirates football club is at all times mindful of its obligation as a result of the employer-employee relationship it has with the players,” Pirates’ statement, released on Wednesday, read.

"The club also handles the administration of justice in a manner that avoids double jeopardy – where the players would be punished twice for the same offence. The above are consistent with the club values without which the club would not function judiciously. Having said that, the club has removed Thembinkosi Lorch from all club activities until December 12."

Lorch’s sentence was wholly suspended for five years on the condition that he is not found guilty of committing a similar offence during the period of suspension. The Sea Robbers ace was found guilty by the Randburg magistrate’s court in June for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala.

The 30-year-old star was also ordered to pay a fine of R100,000 to non-governmental organisation People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), with R50,000 payable immediately and the balance expected in instalments.

Essentially, Lorch will only miss three games, starting with a league fixture away to Richards Bay on Saturday. The second game the Bucs star will miss is a home clash against Soweto rivals Swallows in the DStv Premiership on December 5 at Orlando Stadium. The last game Lorch will skip is at home to TS Galaxy in the league too on December 9.

Meanwhile, it's not clear why Lorch's suspension is only valid until December 12 but indications are that Bucs are doing this to avoid double jeopardy, where the player would be punished twice as said in the statement.

Bucs media officer Thandi Merafe wasn't able to be reached for comment on Wednesday as her phone was off.  

