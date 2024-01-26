Vellios is also confident there are a few of his stars who’ll be promoted to the senior side before the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Stellies’ DDC side has produced a number of players who’ve since made a name for themselves in the first team with current skipper Deano van Rooyen, Jayden Adams and Antonio van Wyk the notable DDC graduates who are currently doing wonders for the first team.
“I have no doubt that there’ll be quite a few players from this group, anywhere between now and the beginning of next season or in 18 months, we’re definitely going to see some really exciting youngsters breaking through to the senior side,” the Stellies coach said.
DDS fixtures (all at Idas Valley Sports Ground unless stated)
Tomorrow: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Suga Ray (10am); Galaxy v Royal, Solomon Mahlangu (10pm); AmaZulu v Chippa (11am); Stellenbosch v Pirates (1pm)
Sunday: SuperSport v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (10am); CPT City v Sundowns (11am); Bay v Swallows, Sugar Ray (12pm); Spurs v Chiefs (1pm)
Stellies Vellios downplays title hype about Bucs game
Coach focuses on promotion of young stars
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Stellenbosch DStv Diski Challenge coach Evangelos Vellios has insisted that their top-of-the-table clash against Orlando Pirates isn’t a title decider, albeit he understands its importance in their bid to win the title.
This fixture is billed for tomorrow and it headlines DDC’s festival, to be staged at Idas Valley Sports Grounds in Stellenbosch this weekend. Pirates are at the summit of the standings with 32 points, three behind second-placed Stellenbosch after 14 games.
“Obviously it’s a massive game but we do know, while it’s an important game, nothing will be decided based on that game. We are not going to win the league if we win and we are not going to lose it if we lose,” Vellios told Sowetan yesterday.
“We are playing at home and we have an opportunity to go joint top of the log with Pirates, it’s an important game but we know that there’ll be another 15 games to play. It’s just three points on offer, not the league title, it’s not a final.”
Image: Ashley Vlotman
