Bafana coach Broos names an unchanged line-up for crunch clash against Tunisia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made no changes to the team to take on Tunisia in the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) clash at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Wednesday night.

His starting line-up, that boasts seven players from runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, convincingly beat Namibia 4-0 on Sunday where Themba Zwane scored a brace and there were contributions from Percy Tau and Thapelo Maseko.