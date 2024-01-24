AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is banking on the recess due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast to help them improve when the DStv Premiership returns next month.
One of Usuthu’s problems in the first round was lack of consistency, and Mphahlele said they have been working on that during the break to make sure they get it right.
Pablo Franco’s side went into the Afcon break sitting seventh on the log table after they collected 22 points from 16 matches. And while they are content with that position, Mphahlele believes they can improve.
“Look, we want to improve our position on the log. Every game is important,” he said.
“We want to be consistent. We want to give consistent performances and improve our position on the log. We are capable of improving our position. We got a very strong team this season and we’ve proved in the past when we played big teams, so we just have to be consistent.”
Mphahlele, 33, added that Franco, who joined the team before the season started, had brought stability to the team and they are playing better football now.
“Pablo is a very good coach and he had a lot of work to do when he came in. I think we deserve to be where we are on the log. It is just a matter of improving and getting better. So, he is working hard, he is improving the team. We have a structure now. We know what we are doing and playing better football.
“It’s getting better, it can get better. It’s a work in progress. It doesn’t just happen immediately. We keep working and we are improving, that’s for sure.
“And I’m happy at AmaZulu. I’m enjoying my football. The environment is very conducive for me to perform.”
Mphahlele happy to see Usuthu using recess positively
We want to be more consistent, says defender
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
AmaZulu defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is banking on the recess due to the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast to help them improve when the DStv Premiership returns next month.
One of Usuthu’s problems in the first round was lack of consistency, and Mphahlele said they have been working on that during the break to make sure they get it right.
Pablo Franco’s side went into the Afcon break sitting seventh on the log table after they collected 22 points from 16 matches. And while they are content with that position, Mphahlele believes they can improve.
“Look, we want to improve our position on the log. Every game is important,” he said.
“We want to be consistent. We want to give consistent performances and improve our position on the log. We are capable of improving our position. We got a very strong team this season and we’ve proved in the past when we played big teams, so we just have to be consistent.”
Mphahlele, 33, added that Franco, who joined the team before the season started, had brought stability to the team and they are playing better football now.
“Pablo is a very good coach and he had a lot of work to do when he came in. I think we deserve to be where we are on the log. It is just a matter of improving and getting better. So, he is working hard, he is improving the team. We have a structure now. We know what we are doing and playing better football.
“It’s getting better, it can get better. It’s a work in progress. It doesn’t just happen immediately. We keep working and we are improving, that’s for sure.
“And I’m happy at AmaZulu. I’m enjoying my football. The environment is very conducive for me to perform.”
Safpu in dark about Birds sending 22 stars out of nest
Uncertainty at Swallows after dismissals
Bafana vow to take SA to promised land
Hugo Broos ‘uncomfortable’ Tunisia has more time to prepare for Bafana, but remains upbeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos