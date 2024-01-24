POLL | Do you believe Bafana will win their Afcon match against Tunisia?

After a four-nil win against Namibia, Bafana Bafana will face Tunisia in their upcoming African Cup of Nations game on Wednesday.

The crucial last AFCON Group E tie will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo at 7pm SA time.

To qualify for the knockout stages, Bafana needs to avoid a defeat tonight. Bafana also has a chance of qualifying as one of the four third-place finishers in case they lose to Tunisia and Mali beats Namibia in a synchronised Group E tie.