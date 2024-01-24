×

Soccer

POLL | Do you believe Bafana will win their Afcon match against Tunisia?

By Staff Reporter - 24 January 2024 - 10:55
Bafana Bafana Afcon squad
Bafana Bafana Afcon squad
Image: SAFA MEDIA

After a four-nil win against Namibia, Bafana Bafana will face Tunisia in their upcoming African Cup of Nations game on Wednesday.

The crucial last AFCON Group E tie will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo at 7pm SA time.

To qualify for the knockout stages, Bafana needs to avoid a defeat tonight. Bafana also has a chance of qualifying as one of the four third-place finishers in case they lose to Tunisia and Mali beats Namibia in a synchronised Group E tie.

Bafana vow to take SA to promised land

Defender Grant Kekana has painted a picture of a Bafana Bafana camp filled with optimism ahead of their crucial last Group E tie of the ongoing ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Broos's boys should watch Skhiri, Msakni

As Bafana Bafana wrap up their group phase campaign of the  Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast by facing Tunisia at Korhogo’s Amadou Gon ...
Sport
6 hours ago

It's not over yet – Zwane cautions Bafana after massive win

Bafana Bafana ace Themba “Mshishi” Zwane has cautioned his teammates that they’re not yet home and dry as Tunisia loom large in their last Group E ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hugo Broos ‘uncomfortable’ Tunisia has more time to prepare for Bafana, but remains upbeat

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has raised a concern about Tunisia having more time to prepare for the sides’ crunch meeting in the Africa Cup of ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Afcon win a boost in confidence for Bafana

Bafana Bafana tactician Hugo Broos is confident that Sunday's 4-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) victory over Namibia in Korhongo will go a long way ...
Sport
2 days ago

