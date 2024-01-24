×

Bafana vow to take SA to promised land

Broos believes his troops have chance to progress to next stage

24 January 2024 - 06:54
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafana Bafana during the Afcon training session at Lycee Moderne in Korhogo on 15 January 2024
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

Defender Grant Kekana has painted a picture of a Bafana Bafana camp filled with optimism ahead of their crucial last Group E tie of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) against Tunisia at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Wednesday (7pm SA time).

“We’ve prepared well for Tunisia. Everyone is confident and everyone is looking forward to the game. Obviously, it’s a big game and we don’t want to be going home early, so we will do our best to get a positive result against Tunisia,” Kekana said at a media conference in Korhogo yesterday.

To qualify for the knockout stages, Bafana need to avoid a defeat tonight. Bafana also have a chance of qualifying as one of the four third-place finishers in case they lose to Tunisia and Mali beat Namibia in a synchronised Group E tie.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes they have a chance to make it to the round of 16, bemoaning the fact that Tunisia had a day more to prepare as they played their last game on Saturday, where they drew 1-all against Mali, while SA beat Namibia 4-0 on Sunday. Even so, Broos banks on the confidence they gained from the Namibia win.

“Our first goal has always been to pass the first test of getting out of the group stages and I think there’s a chance for us to achieve that tonight. The fact that Tunisia had one day more than us to prepare for the game makes me a little bit uncomfortable but after winning against Namibia on Sunday, we got a boost of energy,” Broos said.

“We know what we can achieve tonight, so we will be ready. We will fight for everything tomorrow to have a good result. What is a good result? First of all is not losing and that should give us certainty of going to the next round.”

The Bafana coach also insisted that Tunisia were still a good team, despite losing to Namibia in their opener, where he thinks they undermined the Brave Warriors.

“We know that Tunisia is a good team and I don’t look at their first game [because] I think they underestimated Namibia and that’s why they lost the game,” Broos said.

