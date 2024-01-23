Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada has revealed that he is open to a move to one of the big teams, but only if that will improve his game.
Nodada has been often linked with a move from the Citizens to teams in Gauteng, with Orlando Pirates one of them and he nearly signed with them two years ago.
Nodada, 28, has not been shy to say he is ready for a new challenge and he is still keen to move away from the Citizens provided the offer is good.
“I think when I was younger, at 23 and 24, I paid a lot of attention to it [rumours linking him with a move]. I was new to it, which is normal, but as I grow older, if it’s going to happen, it will happen,” Nodada said.
“And if it is not going to happen, it won’t happen. I think stressing over a suitor who needs to pay money for my services, I’ve got no control over that. The only control I have is to go on the field and play and if people are interested, they will do the right things.
“So far, the person that has put money where his mouth is my club chairman [John Comitis] and that’s why I’m at City.”
The midfielder, who has been influential for the Citizens, admitted that being linked with those moves always motivates him to do more.
“As much as I love to go elsewhere, in terms of the football and the collection of points and actually making a mark in SA football, I’m at a team that is competing with [Mamelodi] Sundowns.
“It’s a great thing to be wanted, but where I am right now, we’ve proven to be quite capable of collecting points, playing in finals, producing players that are playing at Bafana Bafana.
“The goal is to get better every day. I cannot determine where I will end up. I don’t decide that fate. What I control is my input and if there are suitors that want to take my game to the next level, I’m open to that, but at the same time, I will never sacrifice the love and the joy of football I’m playing for important things for just a move is not going to happen.”
Nodada open to Gauteng move 'only' if he will improve
But in-demand midfielder is mature enough to stay at City
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman
