Mofokeng strives to avoid fame, hype getting into his head

Orlando Pirates budding star Relebohile Mofokeng, 19, has disclosed he doesn’t have friends and he uses social media sparingly as he strives to avoid fame and hype getting into his head.
Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the second installation of the PSL Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton yesterday, Mofokeng divulged that his mother was his only friend as he tries by all means to disregard the hype he’s been subjected to since making his senior debut in May 2022. Mofokeng, who’s been tipped for bigger things amid his meteoric rise, is also not a fan of social media.
“I feel like there’s no friends in life. Friends are just people you know. Your real friend will always be your mother... she has that real love, so my mom is my only friend. We are open to each other and we talk about everything. With my mom, my only friend, I will always stay focused and focus on playing football rather than thinking that I am a star already,” Mofokeng said.
“I also don’t use social media as much, so I don’t give attention to what is said about me. People will always talk but what matters the most is how you take what they say about you.”
Mofokeng also reflected on being assessed by English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers late last year, saying he saw no real difference between Wolves players and his PSL colleagues. The Pirates prodigy also confirmed Wolves hadn’t given him any feedback after trials.
“I’d say there’s not much of a difference between us, as PSL players and players at Wolves. I didn’t get the feedback but then let’s hope for the best,” Mofokeng said.
The Player Transition Programme is designed to equip and empower players with the necessary knowledge and skills to transition into different roles in sport after hanging up their boots. Gibs continues to be the educational partner for this drive.
“This course will help me because I still have a long way to go. This programme will meet me halfway because I am eager to learn. I don’t think learning will be that hard for me because I am used to that life, having been at the School of Excellence,” Mofokeng said.
The programme comprises four core modules in business fundamentals, information technology, financial management and leadership.
Mofokeng strives to avoid fame, hype getting into his head
Bucs budding star is also not a fan of social media
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
Orlando Pirates budding star Relebohile Mofokeng, 19, has disclosed he doesn’t have friends and he uses social media sparingly as he strives to avoid fame and hype getting into his head.
Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the second installation of the PSL Player Transition Programme at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton yesterday, Mofokeng divulged that his mother was his only friend as he tries by all means to disregard the hype he’s been subjected to since making his senior debut in May 2022. Mofokeng, who’s been tipped for bigger things amid his meteoric rise, is also not a fan of social media.
“I feel like there’s no friends in life. Friends are just people you know. Your real friend will always be your mother... she has that real love, so my mom is my only friend. We are open to each other and we talk about everything. With my mom, my only friend, I will always stay focused and focus on playing football rather than thinking that I am a star already,” Mofokeng said.
“I also don’t use social media as much, so I don’t give attention to what is said about me. People will always talk but what matters the most is how you take what they say about you.”
Mofokeng also reflected on being assessed by English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers late last year, saying he saw no real difference between Wolves players and his PSL colleagues. The Pirates prodigy also confirmed Wolves hadn’t given him any feedback after trials.
“I’d say there’s not much of a difference between us, as PSL players and players at Wolves. I didn’t get the feedback but then let’s hope for the best,” Mofokeng said.
The Player Transition Programme is designed to equip and empower players with the necessary knowledge and skills to transition into different roles in sport after hanging up their boots. Gibs continues to be the educational partner for this drive.
“This course will help me because I still have a long way to go. This programme will meet me halfway because I am eager to learn. I don’t think learning will be that hard for me because I am used to that life, having been at the School of Excellence,” Mofokeng said.
The programme comprises four core modules in business fundamentals, information technology, financial management and leadership.
Akpeyi undeterred by Swallows salary crisis
Ngobeni joins AmaZulu on a six-month loan deal to resurrect career
Baroka players accuse club of dribbling them over pay
All-Downs defence for Bafana: Motale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos