×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mozambique rally late to send Ghana to brink of Cup of Nations exit

By Reuters - 23 January 2024 - 06:15
Reinildo Isnard Mandava of Mozambique (centre) celebrates goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 22 January 2024.
Reinildo Isnard Mandava of Mozambique (centre) celebrates goal during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire on 22 January 2024.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mozambique scored two goals in stoppage time to hold Ghana to a 2-2 draw in their Group B clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a result that likely spells the end of the tournament for the much-fancied west Africans.

Two penalties from Jordan Ayew had Ghana comfortably ahead and looking well placed to finish second in the group behind the Cape Verde Islands, but a late rally handed Mozambique a share of the spoils.

It was not enough for Mozambique, who finished bottom of the group, but only behind Ghana on goal difference.

Two points from three matches is not likely to be enough for Ghana to qualify for the knockout rounds as one of four best third-placed finishers.

Equatorial Guinea beat hosts Ivory Coast in Cup of Nations shock

Equatorial Guinea produced the biggest upset in Africa Cup of Nations history with a 4-0 thumping of hosts Ivory Coast on Monday that put the small ...
Sport
9 hours ago

DRC, Morocco settle for a draw in Afcon

DR Congo produced a spirited performance to hold Morocco 1-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations Group F match at Stade de San Pedro on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Nigeria edge Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to seal last-16 place

Nigeria booked their passage into the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations after a first-half own goal from Guinea-Bissau's Opa Sangante handed them ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Afcon win a boost in confidence for Bafana

Bafana Bafana tactician Hugo Broos is confident that Sunday's 4-0 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) victory over Namibia in Korhongo will go a long way ...
Sport
1 day ago

Foursome Bafana trounce Namibia for first Afcon win

Bafana Bafana turned on the heat to drub neighbours  Namibia 4-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group E tie at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 23 January 2024
Launch of the 4th Annual South African Government Leaders on X Report