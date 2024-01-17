Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa has opened up about his struggle for game time at the club, saying he will continue to support those who play ahead of him while he patiently waits for his turn.
Mthethwa, who joined Pirates when he was just 19 years old in 2016 from the famed KZN Academy, is the fourth-choice centre-back at the club behind Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olisa Ndah. The now 26-year-old defender has previously been sent out on a spate of loans to Richards Bay and Chippa United. This season, Mthethwa hasn’t yet featured in the league with his only three appearances being in the preliminary phase of the CAF Champions League and the MTN8.
“Being patient is how I learnt football and that’s how football works. Patience is key. What you only need to do is to open your heart for the ones that are playing because it’s their time. I don’t hold grudges because I am not playing... my conscience is clear,” Mthethwa said on the sidelines of the PSL Player Transition second season launch at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton on Monday.
Mthethwa patient as he awaits his turn at Bucs
Pirates defender accepts he's low in the pecking order
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Orlando Pirates defender Sandile Mthethwa has opened up about his struggle for game time at the club, saying he will continue to support those who play ahead of him while he patiently waits for his turn.
Mthethwa, who joined Pirates when he was just 19 years old in 2016 from the famed KZN Academy, is the fourth-choice centre-back at the club behind Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olisa Ndah. The now 26-year-old defender has previously been sent out on a spate of loans to Richards Bay and Chippa United. This season, Mthethwa hasn’t yet featured in the league with his only three appearances being in the preliminary phase of the CAF Champions League and the MTN8.
“Being patient is how I learnt football and that’s how football works. Patience is key. What you only need to do is to open your heart for the ones that are playing because it’s their time. I don’t hold grudges because I am not playing... my conscience is clear,” Mthethwa said on the sidelines of the PSL Player Transition second season launch at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) in Sandton on Monday.
Chiefs and Pirates sign partnership with SuperSportBet
“I can’t say the coaches don’t like me or things like that because it’s also difficult for them to please everyone. I understand the nature of football and I will always wait for my chance wearing a smile on my face.”
Mthethwa is part of more than 20 players from different teams who enrolled for the second installation of the Player Transition Programme. This drive is designed to equip and empower active players with the necessary knowledge and skills to transition into different roles in sport after hanging up their boots. Gibs continues to be the educational partner for this drive. The programme comprises four core modules in business fundamentals, information technology, financial management and leadership.
“I am grateful to be part of this programme. Such programmes are very important because they prepare us for the next life, after football. I hope they continue for many years to make sure that we no longer hear stories of footballers struggling to make ends meet after retiring,” Mthethwa said.
Mofokeng strives to avoid fame, hype getting into his head
Stellenbosch launch spirited second-half fightback to stun Pirates
Mofokeng, Campbell among shooting stars catching the eye in 2023-24 PSL
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos