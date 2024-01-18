DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia

The Democratic Republic of Congo squandered a number of chances in a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who took the lead thanks to quick-thinking before being swiftly pegged back in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday.

Kings Kangwa put Zambia ahead in the 23rd minute with an innovative effort but their neighbours equalised within four minutes through Yoane Wissa.

The two countries were the last to make their bow at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after favourites Morocco had beaten Tanzania 3-0 in the opening group game earlier at the same stadium.

Zambia’s goal came against the run of play but it was smart thinking that caught the Congolese cold after their goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi came dashing off his line to try and intercept Zambia captain Patson Daka down the left flank.

The clash felled both players and the ball went out of play but Daka reacted quickly to take the throw-in which went back to team mate Kangwa.