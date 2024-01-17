Traore penalty gives Burkina Faso historic win

Talismanic Bertrand Traoré came off the bench to net a late penalty, ensuring Burkina Faso finally snap the curse of failing to win their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) openers as they beat a determined Mauritania side 1-0 in a Group D tie at Stade Bouaké yesterday.
Burkina Faso had failed to register a win in their previous 12 opening games at the Afcon finals with seven defeats and five draws. Traoré’s stoppage time spot-kick also meant the Stallions have now scored in 15 consecutive Afcon games.
The penalty was given after Mauritania defender Nouh Mohamed El Abd fouled Issa Kaborè inside the box. The referee went to check the VAR monitor before awarding the spot-kick. The Stallions now top Group B with three points after Angola and Algeria drew on Monday.
The first stanza, that had a cooling break a few minutes before the half hour-mark due to scorching weather conditions in Bouaké, was an evenly balanced affair. However, Burkina Faso had more box entries only to be let down by hesitance to unleash shots such that most of their actions in the box ended with Mauritania dispossessing of the ball.
Mourabitounes dealt a blow when their target man Aboubakar Kamara sustained an injury that would force him off in the 28th minute with Souleymane Anne replacing him. The best chance of the first period was a well-taken free-kick by Mauritania’s Aboubakary Koita midway through but the Burkinabe goalkeeper Hervé Koffi pulled off a fantastic stop to deny him, forcing a corner-kick instead.
What was also the highlight of the first half was both sides’ discipline at the back. Both rearguards were unbreachable thanks to the tactical awareness of defenders such as Edmond Tapsoba and Lamine Ba of Burkina Faso and Mauritania respectively.
In the second half, both teams were again purposeful in their play but still lacked that cutting edge upfront. Mauritania shot-stopper Babacar Niasse made two crucial saves, notably denying the eventual hero Traoré around the 80th minute. Traoré, who plays for English Premier League side Aston Villa and usually captains the side, was surprisingly only introduced in the 73rd minute for Cedric Badolo.
Traore penalty gives Burkina Faso historic win
Determined Mauritania heartbroken after VAR-awarded spotkick
Image: BackpagePix
