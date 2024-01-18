Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has arrived at the MTN Innovation Centre ahead of the congratulatory breakfast with the 2023 matric top achievers and their parents.
The guests were flown in from different provinces to have a traditional breakfast with the minister. Although the special guests have yet to arrive, the set-up for the breakfast is on the way.
Various officials from the department of basic education joined the minister as they headed into a board meeting with the heads of MTN. Outside the boardroom, everyone is anticipating the arrival of the bubbling guests.
Basic education banners are being put up next to the colours of yellow and black. Guests and the media continue to arrive at the event. Minutes tick by while they wait for the event to start.
Just 10 minutes before 9am, the pupils started arriving, each wearing their different coloured uniforms from bright red to light blue with green and yellow stripes.
Smiling, they were welcomed by ululating of the crowd around them. Their parents walked in behind them, also with smiles on their faces as they greeted everyone in the crowd. The sound of clapping echoed in the passage and whistles were blown for the top achievers as they were led to the auditorium to be seated for the event.
More students are still expected to arrive with their parents.
Jubilation as matrics arrive for breakfast with minister Motshekga
Image: Antonio Muchave
