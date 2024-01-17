×

Soccer

Algeria held by Angola to continue winless run

Mabululu secures precious point against former champions

By Reuters - 17 January 2024 - 11:20
AFCON 2023 LOGO
AFCON 2023 LOGO
Image: CAFONLINE

Bouake  - Former champions Algeria conceded a second-half penalty to allow unfancied Angola to force a 1-1 draw in the opening Group D clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

It meant Algeria continued their winless streak at the finals since being crowned champions in 2019.

Baghdad Bounedjah put the Algerians ahead in the 19th minute with a well-taken goal but clumsy defending cost them when Nabil Bentaleb committed a foul and gave away a penalty, converted by Angola substitute Mabululu in the 68th minute.

Algeria have now failed to win in four matches at the Cup of Nations finals since lifting the trophy in Cairo.

They made a shocking attempt to retain the title at the last edition in Cameroon two years ago, going home early with one point from the group games and losing to tiny Equatorial Guinea.

They looked keen to expunge those memories and dominated the early stages with a crisp passing game and incisive running.

They went ahead when Bounedjah burst between Angola’s two centre backs to collect a long ball over the top of the defence and finish with a powerful shot.

Six minutes later he had the ball in the net with a spectacular bicycle kick, but was marginally offside and the effort was ruled out. Had it counted, it would have been an early contender for goal of the tournament.

However, Algeria failed to press home their advantage and gave up their lead 22 minutes from time.

Today's fixtures

Morocco v Tanzania, 7pm; DR Congo v Zambia, 10pm

