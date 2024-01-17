POLL | Will Bafana Bafana get past the group stages at Afcon?

Bafana Bafana started their African Cup of Nations campaign with a a 0-2 defeat to Mali n Korhogo, Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, the national team's coach Hugo Broos insisted that not all is lost. Broos explained that the team must win against Nambia to keep their chance to qualify in the knockout stages alive.

Bafana's next group game is against Namibia on Sunday (10pm)