Soccer

WATCH | South Africans ready to throw their weight behind Bafana

By Staff Reporter - 16 January 2024 - 16:01
Bafana Bafana training during the 2023 African Cup of Nations South Africa Training Session at the Korhogo, Korhogo on the 13 January 2024 PIC: SAFA MEDIA
Image: SAFA MEDIA

As Bafana Bafana gears up to face Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament on Tuesday night, South Africans have shared messages of support ahead of their inaugural match.

The game will take place at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium at 10pm in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

SowetanLIVE's Thulani Mbele spoke to some of the supporters to hear what they had to say about the team.

South Africans share messages of support and predictions ahead of Bafana Bafana's African Cup of Nations game against Mali on Tuesday.

