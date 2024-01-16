WATCH | South Africans answer Bafana Bafana Afcon squad trivia

Bafana Bafana will face Mali for their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) game at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday (10pm) in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the national teams' campaign, SowetanLIVE journalist Koena Mashale took to the streets of Johannesburg to find out how well South Africans know the squad representing the country at the continental games.