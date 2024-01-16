×

Soccer

WATCH | South Africans answer Bafana Bafana Afcon squad trivia

By Staff reporter - 16 January 2024 - 16:00
Bafana Bafana Afcon squad
Image: SAFA MEDIA

Bafana Bafana will face Mali for their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) game at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday (10pm) in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the national teams' campaign, SowetanLIVE journalist Koena Mashale took to the streets of Johannesburg to find out how well South Africans know the squad representing the country at the continental games.

SowetanLIVE journalists quiz South Africans on how well they know the Bafana Bafana squad representing South Africa at the African Cup of nations

SowetanLIVE

