×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

SuperSport on the verge of securing Afcon rights in new development

10 January 2024 - 12:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
SuperSport cameraman during a DStv Premiership match. File photo.
SuperSport cameraman during a DStv Premiership match. File photo.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

SuperSport has bowed to immense public pressure and is on the verge of reaching an agreement with Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) rights holders New World TV of Togo.    

The pay TV channel announced last week they had failed to acquire the rights to broadcast the tournament in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, but left the door open for last-minute negotiations.   

Sources close to the developments told TimesLIVE that SuperSport and New World TV have been involved in drawn-out negotiations and an announcement is expected on Wednesday or Thursday. 

Barker to use Afcon break to 'regenerate' Stellies

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker values the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) induced break after playing seven of their nine games between November and ...
Sport
4 hours ago

“Negotiations continued between the parties after their statement last week and they have found each other. These things are always drawn out, you know how negotiations are, and an announcement is expected soon,” said a source who did not want to be named.   

Attempts to obtain comment from SuperSport communications manager Sibusiso Mjikeliso were unsuccessful.   

Bafana Bafana open their Afcon group E campaign against Mali at Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly in Korhogo on January 16 (10pm SA time), then meet Namibia on January 21 and Tunisia on January 24. 

Six players to watch at Afcon

The Africa Cup of Nations looms large with the tournament set to start on Saturday with hosts Ivory Coast taking on Guinea-Bissau at the Stade ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mvala doubtful for Afcon, Zwane and Williams out of Lesotho preparatory match

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala is a serious doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations with a groin injury, while Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Mvala set to miss Afcon due to groin injury

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos feels it would be a blow for his side if defender Mothobi Mvala is ruled out for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin