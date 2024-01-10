×

Mvala set to miss Afcon due to groin injury

Xoki in line to fill in if defender fails to prove his fitness today

10 January 2024 - 07:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
Bafana defender Mothobi Mvala, seen here warming up with the national men's soccer team media at Lentelus Sportsground in Stellenbosch on Monday, is almost certain to miss Afcon
Image: Gallo Images/Ashley Vlotman

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos feels it would be a blow for his side if defender Mothobi Mvala is ruled out for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast after he picked up a groin injury during a training camp in Stellenbosch.

Broos revealed yesterday that Mvala was doubtful to travel with the team tomorrow and he was sweating over his fitness.

If Mvala fails to travel with the team, he will be replaced by Tapelo Xoki, who is on standby.

Captain Ronwen Williams has also not trained with the team after he picked up a niggling injury, while Themba Zwane also missed a training session on Monday.

But Broos confirmed the duo will be available for the opening Afcon match against Mali on Tuesday (10pm).

The biggest problem is Mothobi, who has a groin injury and the doctors are with him and we will wait for the medical report, Broos told the media during the press conference at Southern Sun Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport.

He is not sure that he will go with us to Ivory Coast after tomorrow, so we will wait for a report and see how bad the injury is, but we cant take him with us and then the next 10 days he cant train.

I think its better we take a new one. I really hope that it is not so bad and that after a few days rest, he can be with us on Tuesday.

“We know who we will call, but at the moment, we dont have to do it. I just hope he will be okay to go with us.

Broos believes Mvala brings his all in the game and a player like him will be very important for Bafana in the Afcon tournament.

One thing that everyone has to admit is when he plays, he gives 150%, he said.

When Mothobi trains, he does that with 150%, so he is a guy who you can always count on him and certainly in a tournament like Afcon, those guys sometimes are very important.

I really hope that with a few days rest, he can train again and go with us to Afcon if its not, I will not take him with me and then in five days, we will have problems and call someone.

If he is ready to play on Tuesday, or not, then we will take someone else. Mothobi will have a scan and we will see. It is a doctor who will decide.

Bafana will conclude their preparations with a friendly match against Lesotho at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Thursday at 3pm behind closed doors.

