“I always say it doesn’t matter where the goals come from, so long as they come. If you look at how Pule Mmodi scored his goal [in Chiefs’ win against Polokwane City], how ‘Mshini’ [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] scored his goal [in their win against Richards Bay], it’s because of the movement of the striker.
“So the striker might not score a goal but if he does the movement and the other person scores then for us it’s a plus.
“So, no, I don’t think I’m going to try to find a striker, I think I’m going to try to make these players better. I hope.”
Chiefs’ best goal return in a match under Johnson was in their 3-2 home win against Cape Town Spurs on November 8. They did not score losing the Soweto derby in their next match 1-0 against Orlando Pirates.
Amakhosi then won three games in a row by 1-0 margins against Moroka Swallows, Polokwane and Bay, and managed just a solitary goal again in their fourth match in succession against Sekhukhune.
Chiefs return to action with their league match against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 13.
Johnson wants to make Chiefs’ strikers better rather than buying more
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson does not believe the club should delve into the transfer market yet again to look for a new striker, but rather he should try to improve the attackers he has.
Chiefs have enjoyed markedly improved form since Johnson took over as interim coach from Molefi Ntseki in late October, with one defeat, four victories (three in succession) and a draw from their last six matches, all in the DStv Premiership, to be in sixth place at the six-week Africa Cup of Nations break.
Chiefs have signed four strikers in the last two seasons, and this campaign they all are yet to find the back of the net consistently.
Ranga Chivaviro — signed in the off-season from relegated Marumo Gallants, where he scored 17 goals in 30 league and cup games last season — has notched up two goals in 13 appearances at Chiefs. This included the 81st-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Colombian Jasond Gonzalez, signed in August, has yet to score in 10 league and cup games.
Cavin Johnson's post-match press conference after Kaizer Chiefs' 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United. - LimSportsZone
Ashley du Preez (three goals in 13 games) and Christian Saile (three in 20), who play upfront or out wide, have chipped in with goals and been more providers, but also not scored regularly.
Johnson was asked if he would consider asking Chiefs to try to buy a striker in the January transfer window.
He said so long as strikers are helping create goals and Chiefs are finding the back of the net and getting results he is happy they are doing a job. The coach said he would work with his forwards to try to have them score more regularly.
“Ja, everybody’s going to ask me that question,” Johnson said, chuckling.
“But Ranga scored today, Gonzalez is trying his best. You look at the 10 points we have got now [from Chiefs’ last four games unbeaten] and the goals are coming from all over the place.
Chiefs ‘getting there even quicker than I thought we would’: Johnson
“I always say it doesn’t matter where the goals come from, so long as they come. If you look at how Pule Mmodi scored his goal [in Chiefs’ win against Polokwane City], how ‘Mshini’ [Nkosingiphile Ngcobo] scored his goal [in their win against Richards Bay], it’s because of the movement of the striker.
“So the striker might not score a goal but if he does the movement and the other person scores then for us it’s a plus.
“So, no, I don’t think I’m going to try to find a striker, I think I’m going to try to make these players better. I hope.”
Chiefs’ best goal return in a match under Johnson was in their 3-2 home win against Cape Town Spurs on November 8. They did not score losing the Soweto derby in their next match 1-0 against Orlando Pirates.
Amakhosi then won three games in a row by 1-0 margins against Moroka Swallows, Polokwane and Bay, and managed just a solitary goal again in their fourth match in succession against Sekhukhune.
Chiefs return to action with their league match against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 13.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos