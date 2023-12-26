“With regards to Zitha, someone stamped on his toe at training. It is not a major injury and he is coming right. Matlou had a knee knock two weeks ago but he hasn’t recovered yet and he will not make the next game.”
There is some good news for Johnson with influential midfielder Keagan Dolly having recovered and available for the weekend’s trip to meet Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“Keagan is probably 99.9% ready to play. I tried Ashley [du Preez] against Richards Bay so we could see where he is and he came through 15 minutes and hopefully he is OK for the next game, and Siyethemba Sithebe is OK as well.”
Johnson said Chiefs will use the six-week Afcon break to give the players some rest.
“After the last game against Sekhukhune, we will give them off for about 12 days and when they come back we will have a mini preseason camp.
“We will have a lot of things to do as to showing them what football is under the Kaizer Chiefs banner. We will get ready for the second half of the season.”
Freak accident puts Chiefs midfielder ‘Ox’ Mthethwa’s Afcon hopes in doubt
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hopes of Kaizer Chiefs midfield hardman Sibongiseni Mthethwa are in the balance.
“Ox”, as Mthethwa is known, was named by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in his 50-man preliminary squad for next month’s tournament in Ivory Coast but his participation has been thrown into doubt because of a freak accident at training.
Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson said the midfielder suffered a knee injury and is a serious doubt for their last DStv Premiership match before the Afcon break against Sekhukhune United in Polokwane on Saturday.
Bafana go into camp in Stellenbosch on January 4 to start their Afcon preparations. They will play a closed doors training match against Lesotho on January 10 before flying to Ivory Coast for the tournament that starts on January 13. Bafana's opening group E game is against Mali Korhogo on January 16.
“Ox suffered an ankle injury at training — it was a freak accident,” Johnson said.
“We sent him for X-rays and things like that. According to the medical team he has to stay out for a bit.
“Whether he will be back for our next game or Afcon, I cannot say.”
Johnson also gave an injury update on the progress of defenders Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Aiden McCarthy, Zitha Kwinika and midfielder George Matlou.
“We have 'TT' [Ditlhokwe] who had an operation on his shoulder and is recovering. We also had Aiden McCarthy who had a hernia operation and he is recovering.
“With regards to Zitha, someone stamped on his toe at training. It is not a major injury and he is coming right. Matlou had a knee knock two weeks ago but he hasn’t recovered yet and he will not make the next game.”
There is some good news for Johnson with influential midfielder Keagan Dolly having recovered and available for the weekend’s trip to meet Sekhukhune at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
“Keagan is probably 99.9% ready to play. I tried Ashley [du Preez] against Richards Bay so we could see where he is and he came through 15 minutes and hopefully he is OK for the next game, and Siyethemba Sithebe is OK as well.”
Johnson said Chiefs will use the six-week Afcon break to give the players some rest.
“After the last game against Sekhukhune, we will give them off for about 12 days and when they come back we will have a mini preseason camp.
“We will have a lot of things to do as to showing them what football is under the Kaizer Chiefs banner. We will get ready for the second half of the season.”
Kaizer Chiefs maybe not being bullied any more, but need to start bullying: Johnson
Not so merry Christmas: another PSL coach gets the sack
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos