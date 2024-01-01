The department said in Mandeni, an intense rainstorm lasting about 15 minutes damaged homes and infrastructure.
“Our response teams have confirmed the tragic loss of a seven-year-old boy, who drowned and was subsequently recovered by the search and rescue team. Additionally, numerous houses and road infrastructure sustained damage. Our disaster assessment teams are on-site working to establish the full extent of destruction and assess the number of affected people,” said the department.
Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi called for a comprehensive assessment of the damage and urged families to promptly report missing loved ones after the rains.
“It is indeed regrettable that we begin the year on a sombre note, having lost another life due to inclement weather. We call for co-operation between the government and our communities to remain vigilant during such disruptive weather events. We also urge community leaders, including Izinduna and councillors, to assist us to disseminate information about the risks posed by these heavy rains to our communities. We must adhere to safety warnings to minimise the impact of these rainstorms,” she said.
Sithole-Moloi said disaster response teams had initiated relief efforts for affected families.
“We will continue to assess and co-ordinate with relevant departments to provide assistance to those in need during this challenging period,” she said.
More rain was expected on New Year's Day. Disaster response teams remain on high alert.
Three dead as heavy rain causes havoc in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Supplied/Ladysmith Herald
Two children and a woman have died in heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal and the search continues for a man swept away by the Msunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg.
KwaZulu-Natal's department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said the provincial disaster management centre had received reports of extensive damage caused by heavy rains in two districts — iLembe and uMgungundlovu — resulting in one confirmed fatality in Mandeni.
A family in a car was swept down the Msunduzi River near Henley Dam on Sunday night. Flooding had damaged the bridge, resulting in the car being washed away.
IPSS Search and Rescue confirmed the vehicle was pulled out of the river by members of the community and SA National Defence Force. The bodies of a woman and young child were recovered and handed over to the police.
An adult male is still missing and the search is ongoing.
