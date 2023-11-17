Bartlett biding his time until right offer comes his way

Former Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett revealed that a few unnamed teams approached him but he is not going to jump into any position just for the sake of it.
Bartlett parted ways with Spurs last month following a run of poor results and is yet to find a new team to coach in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
He said he was biding his time as he waited for the right club that would meet his values and beliefs.
“I’ve engaged with a few teams but it is all about the right opportunity. I’m just going to wait and see. I’m not going to jump for any position for the sake of working,” Bartlett told the media after the Africa Cup of Nations trophy tour with sponsors Visa in Sandton yesterday.
“It is going to be a club that’s got the vision and the plan going forward as to where the club wants to go. If it falls within my values and my beliefs, then I will take the job that’s what it comes down to.
“It’s always been about that. I don’t risk going to a club for the sake of earning a salary. I could have done that in my first week after I left Spurs to be honest, because a few clubs wanted to engage and we did engage at that time [with other teams].
“I’m just biding my time, enjoying my break with my family because once I’m coaching again, it’s going to be 24/7.”
Asked what he thought went wrong at Spurs while he was in charge, the ex-Bafana Bafana striker said the turnaround time from their pre-season had been short and that their failure to bring in new quality players had been their downfall.
This after Spurs got promoted to the Premiership by winning the promotional play-offs in June.
“I think everybody is quite informed as to what went wrong first, the turnaround time from pre-season was very short,” he said.
“The lack of investment in getting new players. Performances were not that bad. It is just that the results were not forthcoming. That’s what coaching is and playing in the PSL is about getting the results and we could not get it.
“Even if you look now, they are not getting it. It’s a bigger issue than coaching.”
Spurs remain rooted at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with only three points after 11 matches, after winning just once.
Image: BackpagePix/Ryan Wilkisky
