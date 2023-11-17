Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has backed his midfielder Jayden Adams to make an immediate impact at Bafana Bafana when he gets his opportunity.
Adams received his first call-up for Bafana's upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday and Rwanda at Huye Stadium on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old has been consistent with his performances for Stellies this season, having made 15 appearances across all competitions.
The midfielder has also been involved in four goals, scoring twice and creating two goals.
“Obviously, I'm very excited for him. I think he deserves it. He has had some appearances at junior national teams' level and he has shown some good consistency this season,” Barker told Sowetan this week during the CAF A Licence course at Safa House, which started on Monday.
“I think he is fully mature. He is getting close to 100 caps for Stellenbosch. That experience is starting to show in his play. He is starting to influence matches.
“He is starting to be a match-winner for us and he is showing good composure... He is undoubtedly one of the best technically gifted players in the country.”
Barker also urged Adams to stay humble and not get carried away by his first call-up to the senior national team.
“He must enjoy, first; be proud of his achievements. Be proud of what he has done. He worked very hard when I started at Stellenbosch seven years ago. He used to come as a young player, sort of 14 or 15 years old, walking all the way from his home to Coetzenburg to train,” he said.
Barker backs Adams to do well in Bafana
‘He is undoubtedly one of the best technically gifted players’
Image: Gallo ImagesPhilip Maeta
