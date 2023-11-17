×

Xulu and Sithole optimistic KZN will rally behind Bafana

Most of their previous games are played in Gauteng

17 November 2023 - 06:58
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafana Bafana vice-captain Siyanda Xulu
Image: BackpagePix/Muzi Ntombela

Bafana Bafana stars Siyanda Xulu and Sphephelo Sithole are optimistic the people of their home province will, for a change, make sure that they enjoy playing in front of a decent crowd as they host Benin in their World Cup qualifiers opener at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

In most of their previous games they played in Gauteng, Bafana failed to generate support. Xulu is confident the people of KZN will flock to Moses Mabhida Stadium in their thousands to rally behind the Hugo Broos-coached side as they begin their bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, to be co-hosted by US, Canada and Mexico.

“KZN people have always shown how they are passionate about SA football, hence almost every cup final goes to Moses Mabhida Stadium. I am hopeful that we will have a very good crowd against Benin,” Xulu, who hails from KwaMashu, said.

The lad from Ulundi, Sithole, echoed Xulu’s words, hoping the “football-loving” KZN community will come to Moses Mabhida to support Bafana, emphasising the importance of the game as he entreated people to rally behind them.

“We know how the people of KZN love football, so I really hope we will be watched by a good crowd. I urge the people to come in their thousands to support us because this is a very crucial game for the country,” Sithole said.

“Yaya”, as Sithole is known in football circles also cherishes this game as it’ll be the first time he plays in his home province and in front of his family, since turning pro. The 24-yearold, who’s currently a property of Portuguese second-tier side Tondela, left SA for Portugal in 2017.

“It’s going to be my first game in KZN as a professional player because I left SA when I was 18. I have never played at Moses Mabhida Stadium as a professional before. It’s also going to be my first time my mom sees me play... that’s a motivating thing for me,” Sithole said.

“My family is very happy about coming to see me play because they haven’t seen me play as a professional before. I also urge the people of KZN at large to come in numbers to support us...we really need them to come and give us that boost because this is a very important game.”

