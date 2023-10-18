×

Soccer

Stellenbosch not moved by Mammila’s comments

Cape side eye first final after semifinal appearances

18 October 2023 - 07:32
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Stellenbosch FC's Thabo Moloisane believes they are close to reaching their first cup final.
Stellenbosch FC's Thabo Moloisane believes they are close to reaching their first cup final.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff

On-form Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane strongly believes they are very close to finally reaching their first cup final, eyeing the newly formed Carling Knockout to do that.

What encourages Moloisane that its a matter of time before they play their first decider as a club is that theyve reached two semifinals in the past four months. Stellenbosch face Chippa United in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday (3pm).

"The Carling Knockout is a very big chance for us. Its a tournament that well give it a full go... we are not in it to add numbers. Weve been in two semifinals in a space of four months and that shows we are very near to finally reaching a final,Moloisane told Sowetan.

Stellies reached the Nedbank Cup last four before they were eliminated by Sekhukhune United on penalties in May. Just last month, the Cape Winelands outfit reached another semifinal, in the MTN8, where Orlando Pirates outwitted them courtesy of away goal rules to reach the final.

Stellenboschs fixture against Chippa has already been talked up in an interesting fashion. This is after charismatic Chilli Boys mentor Morgan Mammila said Stellies had been struggling and hed have preferred to face one of the big three in Mamelodi Sundown, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during the competitions launch and draw in Hyde Park, Joburg, last week.

Moloisane has reiterated they were not disconcerted by Mammilas assertion ahead of the game. What the opponents coach has said about us doesn’t really bother us. For us, it's just to prepare as well as we can to make sure that we progress to the last eight of this competition,”  the 24-year-old Moloisane insisted.

Carling fixtures

Tonight: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)

Friday: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)

Saturday: Arrows v CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)

Sunday: Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Polokwane, TUT (6pm).

