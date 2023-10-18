Stellenbosch not moved by Mammila’s comments

On-form Stellenbosch centre-back Thabo Moloisane strongly believes they are very close to finally reaching their first cup final, eyeing the newly formed Carling Knockout to do that.
What encourages Moloisane that it’s a matter of time before they play their first decider as a club is that they’ve reached two semifinals in the past four months. Stellenbosch face Chippa United in the first round of the Carling Knockout at Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday (3pm).
"The Carling Knockout is a very big chance for us. It’s a tournament that we’ll give it a full go... we are not in it to add numbers. We’ve been in two semifinals in a space of four months and that shows we are very near to finally reaching a final,” Moloisane told Sowetan.
Stellies reached the Nedbank Cup last four before they were eliminated by Sekhukhune United on penalties in May. Just last month, the Cape Winelands outfit reached another semifinal, in the MTN8, where Orlando Pirates outwitted them courtesy of away goal rules to reach the final.
Stellenbosch’s fixture against Chippa has already been talked up in an interesting fashion. This is after charismatic Chilli Boys mentor Morgan Mammila said Stellies had been struggling and he’d have preferred to face one of the big three in Mamelodi Sundown, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs during the competition’s launch and draw in Hyde Park, Joburg, last week.
Moloisane has reiterated they were not disconcerted by Mammila’s assertion ahead of the game. “What the opponent’s coach has said about us doesn’t really bother us. For us, it's just to prepare as well as we can to make sure that we progress to the last eight of this competition,” the 24-year-old Moloisane insisted.
Carling fixtures
Tonight: Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates v Spurs, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Arrows v CPT, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chippa v Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (3pm); Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB (6pm); Sekhukhune v Royal, Peter Mokaba (8.15pm)
Sunday: Bay v Swallows, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport v Polokwane, TUT (6pm).
