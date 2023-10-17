Polokwane 'home to blame' for SuperSport's woes

SuperSport United striker Gamphani Lungu doesn’t think the fact that they were one of the teams tipped to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns this season has put them under pressure.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have not been consistent enough so far to put pressure on Sundowns, and Lungu believes this is because they were forced to abandon their Lucas Moripe Stadium to play their home games at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
At Lucas Moripe, SuperSport enjoyed a good run but they were banned from using that venue as it didn’t meet the PSL standards.
“I won’t say it’s pressure. I think it’s because we have a small squad and more travelling has made a lot of difference,” Lungu told Sowetan yesterday.
“We are not playing our home games here. We are playing in Polokwane every week, which we’ve not done before. There was a weekend where we played in Cape Town or Durban, we arrived the next day in Johannesburg and we had to travel to Polokwane for our next match and we arrived a day before the game.
“It’s hard because we have a thin squad. It’s not as big as Sundowns', Orlando Pirates' or Kaizer Chiefs'. I don’t want to use that as an excuse but sometimes it does take a toll on players.”
After they were eliminated in the first round of the MTN8 competition by Stellenbosch, Lungu, 25, said they were desperate to make amends in the Carling Knockout.
SuperSport will host tricky Polokwane City at Tshwane University of Technology Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
“We are looking forward to playing in this cup because this is a new competition and we want to go to the next round,” he said.
“We don’t want to get knocked out in the first round and not win any cup this season. It is still early and there are two more cups plus the league, so we have to try and push.”
The Zambian international also urged his side not to take Polokwane for granted on Sunday as they can cause an upset.
“They have done pretty well, especially where they are on the log, but again every team has its strengths and weaknesses and we just need to look at that because we are trying to get better.
“We won't ’underestimate them because it is a knockout match and anything can happen.”
Polokwane 'home to blame' for SuperSport's woes
Striker also highlights small squad as huge impediment
Image: Gallo Images/Grant Pitcher
SuperSport United striker Gamphani Lungu doesn’t think the fact that they were one of the teams tipped to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns this season has put them under pressure.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have not been consistent enough so far to put pressure on Sundowns, and Lungu believes this is because they were forced to abandon their Lucas Moripe Stadium to play their home games at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
At Lucas Moripe, SuperSport enjoyed a good run but they were banned from using that venue as it didn’t meet the PSL standards.
“I won’t say it’s pressure. I think it’s because we have a small squad and more travelling has made a lot of difference,” Lungu told Sowetan yesterday.
“We are not playing our home games here. We are playing in Polokwane every week, which we’ve not done before. There was a weekend where we played in Cape Town or Durban, we arrived the next day in Johannesburg and we had to travel to Polokwane for our next match and we arrived a day before the game.
“It’s hard because we have a thin squad. It’s not as big as Sundowns', Orlando Pirates' or Kaizer Chiefs'. I don’t want to use that as an excuse but sometimes it does take a toll on players.”
After they were eliminated in the first round of the MTN8 competition by Stellenbosch, Lungu, 25, said they were desperate to make amends in the Carling Knockout.
SuperSport will host tricky Polokwane City at Tshwane University of Technology Stadium on Sunday (6pm).
“We are looking forward to playing in this cup because this is a new competition and we want to go to the next round,” he said.
“We don’t want to get knocked out in the first round and not win any cup this season. It is still early and there are two more cups plus the league, so we have to try and push.”
The Zambian international also urged his side not to take Polokwane for granted on Sunday as they can cause an upset.
“They have done pretty well, especially where they are on the log, but again every team has its strengths and weaknesses and we just need to look at that because we are trying to get better.
“We won't ’underestimate them because it is a knockout match and anything can happen.”
PSL set to okay Downs’ AFL fixtures
Inaugural Carling Knockout champions will walk away with a cool R6.6m
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos