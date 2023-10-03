Hunt bemoans SuperSport's Polokwane home

With their home matches being played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane this season, SuperSport United coach feels this is now taking its toll on his players, which is why they struggle for consistency.
SuperSport will travel to Cape Town tomorrow to face struggling Spurs in the DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium (7.30pm).
Spurs announced yesterday that they parted ways with coach Shaun Bartlett after suffering their seventh successive defeat, becoming the first team in the Premier Soccer League to lose all their opening games at this stage. Bartlett has since been replaced by technical director Sean Connor, who will be assisted by ex-Richards Bay head coach Vasili Manousakis.
Hunt said playing in Polokwane has been taxing as they don’t have enough time to prepare for matches.
“We got the smallest squad in the league, so we have to box cleverly and obviously, we are short with few defenders, which is a worrying factor,” Hunt said.
“Playing in Polokwane means we don’t have a training time because home games only take us a day, but now it takes us three days, so if we play home and away in the league, which is seven days and we are taking six days to play two games where we normally play four days.
“So, you must know that we don’t have training times. We don’t train because of travelling. It is just recovery because the training time is limited at the moment, which is a big factor.”
After losing 1-0 in their last league match to Chippa United last week, Hunt has challenged players who are getting opportunities to grab it with both hands as most are playing for their future with the club.
“We have a lot of key players out, but there are a lot of them that need to step up when they are given a chance,” he said.
“We are all part and parcel of the club and we need everybody. As I said to them at the beginning of the campaign everybody would play and they have played already.
“I don’t think there is one player who has not played. They are playing for their contracts that’s for sure, that’s how I look at it.”
Hunt bemoans SuperSport's Polokwane home
Coach feels travelling takes toll on his squad
