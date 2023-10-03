Win against Sekhukhune inspires confidence in team – Chiefs coach

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has labelled tonight’s league clash against Cape Town City as another “cup final”, drawing confidence from their last outing, which he thinks was also convincing in the eyes of their fans.
Chiefs host City at FNB Stadium at 7.30pm. Amakhosi came from a goal down to beat Sekhukhune United in their previous outing at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium last Wednesday.
“The manner in which we won against Sekhukhune inspires confidence among all of us and it also leaves the supporters very happy in terms of what they witnessed. We are looking forward to keeping the smiles on our faces, all of us that are associated with the club. We are fully aware that this game [against City] is another cup final,” Ntseki said yesterday.
“We know what to expect from Cape Town City [who beat Cape foes Cape Town Spurs 3-1 at the weekend]. Over the years, this fixture has always been tough for us. But I think it also helps to know that you are playing against a quality side because the preparations have to be better so that you can have a good performance.”
Ntseki also suggested that the arrival of new defensive midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, who joined from Stellenbosch last week, will allow in-form Edson Castillo to play regularly in a more advanced position. Castillo has already scored four times from 11 outings across all tournaments.
“Reinforcement is always important to have in a team of Chiefs’ calibre, that’s why we brought Ox to the club and we’ll have a strong team going forward, understanding the demands of each position and the demands of playing every game to win,” Ntseki said.
“I think he [Castillo] has proved us right with the qualities he possesses as an individual. For the past four games, we’ve been playing Castillo as an eight. We realised playing him as a six he has to cover two big distances to get to the goal and score.”
In their last match at the same venue, City emerged 1-0 winners with Mduduzi Mdantsane, who has since joined Chiefs, scoring the only goal in the final game of last season.
Win against Sekhukhune inspires confidence in team – Chiefs coach
‘Mthethwa’s arrival will allow Castillo to play regularly in a more advanced position’
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
