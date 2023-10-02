Truter praises his side’s 1-1 draw with Saint Eloi Lupopo in Caf encounter

“Very tough game excluding the travel, excluding the fact that we played in the astroturf and the heat as well,” Truter told the club media department.
“At times, it was unbearable, but it was all about character. I think everybody that was called upon did very well. They knew what was required here and they didn't rest because of the fact that we have a two-goal lead.”
Truter added that they knew they would be put under pressure in the return leg following their victory in the first leg and did well under the circumstances.
“They put us under pressure. We knew coming here with a two-goal lead would not be safe. We needed to score,” he said.
“They put us under pressure from the first whistle, we conceded the early goal and they exerted even more pressure.
“But they left so much space behind them. I think in the second half, we did extremely well by playing into those spaces and of course, playing in the counter.
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has hailed his side’s character after playing to a 1-1 draw with Saint Eloi Lupopo in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round second leg at State des Martyrs in DR Congo on Sunday.
That result saw Babina Noko advance to the next round with a 4-2 aggregate win following their 3-1 victory at home in the first leg.
Emmanuel Bola scored first for Lupopo from the spot kick before Tiklas Thutlwa leveled matters at the hour mark and gave his side a 4-2 aggregate win and a passage to the next round.
Truter was pleased with the character he saw from his players as they responded to the pressure they were in from the beginning of the match.
“It was more of a character, the attitude, the will to win and efforts to the boys that put it. As much as I give credit to the boys, I also give credit to God, it's not an easy place to come to and he was with us.
“The results are about the boys and move on into the next round.”
Meanwhile, SuperSport United also booked their place in the next round following their 3-0 victory over Gaborone United on Friday to win 4-1 on aggregate.
