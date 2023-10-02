Besieged Bartlett blames poor squad for disastrous start

Under-fire Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett appears to be blaming their unrivalled slump in form to a lack of quality in playing personnel, suggesting the club hasn’t given him enough material to succeed.
Spurs became the first side in PSL history to start a season with seven straight defeats, thanks to their 1-3 loss to Mother City rivals Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium at the weekend.
Spurs drew first blood via Ashley Cupido in the third minute, before goals from Darwin Gonzalez, Khanyisa Mayo and Siyanda Msani (own goal) condemned them to a loss in the Cape derby.
“It’s like asking a chef to produce a great dish but you don’t give him proper ingredients, it’s difficult. I don’t really disclose too much as to confidential stuff. We all know what the situation is,” Bartlett said.
“We’ve always been a club that promotes young players and does not go too much into the market. But sometimes a level-up is maybe too much for certain players.”
However, Bartlett said he wasn’t prepared to give up. While his future hadn't been decided, Spurs appointed Sean Connor as the club's technical director with immediate effect on Saturday.
“I am not someone to just throw in the towel. In my whole life I’ve always persevered. I’ve always had my back against the wall,'' Bartlett reiterated.
Meanwhile, City coach Eric Tinkler didn't hide that he was sympathising with Bartlett, his former Bafana Bafana teammate. The City coach implied Spurs' younger players lacked experience.
“I don’t like talking about other teams but I feel for him. I really feel sorry for Shaun but I think they needed to bring in a bit of more youth and quality. In youth I mean someone 25, 26 or 27 years old with a bit more experience,” Tinkler said.
Spurs will be hoping to finally turn things around when they host SuperSport United at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday, while City visit Kaizer Chiefs in their own league match at FNB Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm).
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Chiefs v CPT City, FNB (7.30pm)
Wednesday: Swallows v Chippa, Dobsonville (5pm); Spurs v SuperSport, Athlone (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Bay v Polokwane, King Zwelithini (7.30pm)
