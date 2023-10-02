×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Cape Town Spurs part ways with Bartlett

02 October 2023 - 10:26
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Former Cape Town Spurs head coach Shaun Bartlett.
Former Cape Town Spurs head coach Shaun Bartlett.
Image: Darren Stewart

Cape Town Spurs’ Shaun Bartlett has become the first coaching casualty in the DStv Premiership.

This is after the club confirmed on Monday morning that they’d parted ways with him. Over the weekend, Spurs became the first side in PSL history to start a season with seven straight defeats, thanks to their 1-3 loss to Mother City rivals Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.

“Following an extensive review and discussions with Bartlett and taking into consideration the current set of results, we have mutually agreed to the termination of the head coach’s contract with immediate effect,” Spurs’ statement said.

Spurs appointed Sean Connor as the club’s technic. In their statement, Spurs suggested Bartlett’s successor will come internally. Bartlett was assisted by his former Bafana Bafana teammate Nasif Morris.

“CEO Alexi Efstathiou and technical director Sean Connor have already begun the re-structure of the coaching set up at the club. A shortlist of candidates has been identified and an announcement is expected imminently,” read the last part of the statement.

Besieged Bartlett blames poor squad for disastrous start

Under-fire Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett appears to be blaming their unrivalled slump in form to a lack of quality in playing personnel, ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Bartlett set to be first casualty in DStv premiership

The writing seems to be on the wall for Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett to be the first coaching casualty in the DStv Premiership.
Sport
1 week ago

Tembo, Bartlett may have headed into Fifa break with axe fears

The Fifa break usually brings with it some coaching casualties in the DStv Premiership, and there are a few mentors who headed into the recess in ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Bartlett targets transfer window as Spurs sink further

Cape Town Spurs’ recent performance suggests that coach Shaun Bartlett could be the first victim to be fired this season.
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...