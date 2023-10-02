Cape Town Spurs’ Shaun Bartlett has become the first coaching casualty in the DStv Premiership.
This is after the club confirmed on Monday morning that they’d parted ways with him. Over the weekend, Spurs became the first side in PSL history to start a season with seven straight defeats, thanks to their 1-3 loss to Mother City rivals Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.
“Following an extensive review and discussions with Bartlett and taking into consideration the current set of results, we have mutually agreed to the termination of the head coach’s contract with immediate effect,” Spurs’ statement said.
Spurs appointed Sean Connor as the club’s technic. In their statement, Spurs suggested Bartlett’s successor will come internally. Bartlett was assisted by his former Bafana Bafana teammate Nasif Morris.
“CEO Alexi Efstathiou and technical director Sean Connor have already begun the re-structure of the coaching set up at the club. A shortlist of candidates has been identified and an announcement is expected imminently,” read the last part of the statement.
Cape Town Spurs part ways with Bartlett
Image: Darren Stewart
Cape Town Spurs’ Shaun Bartlett has become the first coaching casualty in the DStv Premiership.
This is after the club confirmed on Monday morning that they’d parted ways with him. Over the weekend, Spurs became the first side in PSL history to start a season with seven straight defeats, thanks to their 1-3 loss to Mother City rivals Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium.
“Following an extensive review and discussions with Bartlett and taking into consideration the current set of results, we have mutually agreed to the termination of the head coach’s contract with immediate effect,” Spurs’ statement said.
Spurs appointed Sean Connor as the club’s technic. In their statement, Spurs suggested Bartlett’s successor will come internally. Bartlett was assisted by his former Bafana Bafana teammate Nasif Morris.
“CEO Alexi Efstathiou and technical director Sean Connor have already begun the re-structure of the coaching set up at the club. A shortlist of candidates has been identified and an announcement is expected imminently,” read the last part of the statement.
Besieged Bartlett blames poor squad for disastrous start
Bartlett set to be first casualty in DStv premiership
Tembo, Bartlett may have headed into Fifa break with axe fears
Bartlett targets transfer window as Spurs sink further
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos