Fireworks expected as boxing world champs clash

Global boxing history will be made on Sunday when two undisputed world champions Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell “Iron Man” Charllo put their prestige on the line in the first ever match-up of the four-belt era.
An undisputed champion is the one who holds all four boxing belts – the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles.
Alvarez from Mexico holds them and the Ring Magazine super-middleweight belts, while Charllo from Lafayette, Louisana, is the reigning WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring junior-middleweight division champion. They are both 33 years old.
Charllo is moving up two weight divisions to meet Alvarez. This must-see clash will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. SuperSport will show it from 2am on Sunday.
With a win, Charllo would add his name alongside legendary champions such as Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Roy Jones Junior by successfully jumping two weight classes to win a world title.
Alvarez is already a surefire Hall of Famer but continues to seek the biggest and best fights for his devoted fans.
On the other hand, Charllo has also established himself as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters and would leave no doubt about his place in boxing’s hierarchy with a win.
Alvarez has won multiple world championships in four weight divisions from junior-middleweight to light-heavyweight and that include unified titles in three of those weight divisions.
Álvarez is the first and only boxer in history to become undisputed champion at super middleweight, having held the WBA Super, WBC, Ring Magazine, IBF and WBO belts.
He is known as excellent counter puncher and a formidable body puncher.
The long list of big names fighters he has fought against include Lovemore Ndou, Shane Mosley, Austin Trout, Floyd Mayweather Junior, Amir Khan, Gennady Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev and Daniel Jacobs.
Alvarez boasts 39 knockouts in 59 wins against two losses – one to Mayweather in 2013 and Dmitry Bivol in 2022.
He was quoted saying: “Charlo is a great fighter who knows how to box. He is strong and has nothing to lose.”
On the other hand Charllo said: “I’m going to show that I’m the best.”
Fireworks expected as boxing world champs clash
Alvarez, Charllo meet up for the first time in the four-belt era
Image: Getty Images/Sarah Stier
