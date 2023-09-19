×

Soccer

JDR believe they can take promotion bid a notch up

After seven years in NFD, owner-coach Nemasisi aims higher

19 September 2023 - 07:39
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Nditsheni Nemasisi is the longest-serving coach in the Motsepe Foundation Championship
Image: BackpagePix Staff/Samuel Shivambu

JDR Stars owner-coach Nditsheni Nemasisi, whos the longest-serving coach in the division, thinks theyve overstayed their welcome in the second-tier, gunning for promotion once again in whats their fourth season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

JDR have always been among the promotion chasers since they arrived in the MFC in the 2019/20 season. Nemasisis boys have never finished outside the top seven. The Hammer Boys were promoted from the ABC Motsepe League in the 2018/19 term and Nemasisi has been the sides mentor since.

Weve always aimed for automatic promotion and nothing has changed even this season. I feel weve overstayed our welcome in this league. We honestly have to make it to the top now this season, we dont have a choice, Nemasisi told Sowetan yesterday.

The JDR mentor also shared what he has learnt over the past four seasons in their promotion chase, saying he now fully understands the dos and donts when you challenge for promotion. Nemasisi also banks on the fact that he has retained the core of his team from last season.

What I have picked up over the years is that this is a league that requires you to be consistent if you are to win promotion... be level-headed in approaching your games. Its not always how you start thats important but finishing strongly is so, so crucial, Nemasisi said.

We need to take care of our second round more because I know in the first round we wont have a problem in making sure that we are among the chasing pack. Having been around, I think I now sort of understand what it takes to win promotion. Weve kept the core of our squad from last season and that gives me hope that we can do it.

JDR are the only team yet to concede in the MFC thus far. They have picked up two draws and one win from their three opening games.

How JDR finished in the last four seasons

2019/20: 7th (43 points)

2020/21: 6th (44 points)

2021/22: 4th (45 points)

2022/23: 4th (48 points)

NFD Results

Lions 1-1 Upington; Milford 0-1 AmaTuks; Orbit 2-0 Leopards; JDR 1-0 Baroka; La Masia 0-1 Magesi; Rovers 0-0 Marumo; Maritzburg 2-0 Casric

