Sadly, workers who do a real job of back-breaking are often not adequately incentivised. Injuries, sometimes fatal ones, are sustained before the development is completed. After the job is done and occupancy or operation takes place, they are forgotten. They remain unsung heroes.
It would be great if a wall is erected and their names are inscribed. At least they can have something to show to their families and friends. It is not good enough for them to boast of having worked for construction giants such as Murray and Roberts, Basil Read, Aveng, Stefanutti Stocks and WBHO.
On the anniversary of the official opening of a complex, bridge or road, the general public can be requested to make donations to them or their surviving family members at the developed site.
This way a difference can be made.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | Honour injured or deceased construction workers
Image: Reuters/Paola Chiomante
Sadly, workers who do a real job of back-breaking are often not adequately incentivised. Injuries, sometimes fatal ones, are sustained before the development is completed. After the job is done and occupancy or operation takes place, they are forgotten. They remain unsung heroes.
It would be great if a wall is erected and their names are inscribed. At least they can have something to show to their families and friends. It is not good enough for them to boast of having worked for construction giants such as Murray and Roberts, Basil Read, Aveng, Stefanutti Stocks and WBHO.
On the anniversary of the official opening of a complex, bridge or road, the general public can be requested to make donations to them or their surviving family members at the developed site.
This way a difference can be made.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos