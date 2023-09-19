×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Honour injured or deceased construction workers

By READER LETTER - 19 September 2023 - 07:35
Workers at the site of the ongoing construction of the Cancun Mayan train station in Cancun, Mexico. In SA such major projects are habitually disrupted by extortion mafia gangs.
Workers at the site of the ongoing construction of the Cancun Mayan train station in Cancun, Mexico. In SA such major projects are habitually disrupted by extortion mafia gangs.
Image: Reuters/Paola Chiomante

Sadly, workers who do a real job of back-breaking are often not adequately incentivised. Injuries, sometimes fatal ones, are sustained before the development is completed. After the job is done and occupancy or operation takes place, they are forgotten. They remain unsung heroes.

It would be great if a wall is erected and their names are inscribed. At least they can have something to show to their families and friends. It is not good enough for them to boast of having worked for construction giants such as Murray and Roberts, Basil Read, Aveng, Stefanutti Stocks and WBHO.

On the anniversary of the official opening of a complex, bridge or road, the general public can be requested to make donations to them or their surviving family members at the developed site.

This way a difference can be made.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal