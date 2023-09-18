AmaZulu have announced the signing of Ben Motshwari from Orlando Pirates.
After signing a contract extension during the off-season, the midfielder struggled to break into the starting lineup under coach Jose Riveiro.
Usuthu confirmed on Monday that the 32-year-old, who is still contracted to the Buccaneers until June 2024, joined them on a season loan deal with an option to extend.
"AmaZulu have concluded a deal with Orlando Pirates and former Bidvest Wits midfielder, Ben Motshwari for the remainder of the season with an option to renew at the of the campaign," read the statement.
The club president Sandile Zungu also expressed his excitement in Motshwari joining the club.
"We welcome Ben into the team and trust that he will settle in well and make a good contribution to Pablo Franco's side."
The midfielder joined the Buccaneers from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in 2018 and made 133 appearances in all competitions for the club.
Bucs' Motshwari joins AmaZulu on a season-long loan
Image: Lee Warren
