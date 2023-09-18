×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Musina bus, truck crash: 22 lives lost

Pastor claims he foresaw the accident in a vision

18 September 2023 - 16:26
The scene of the deadly bus crash which claimed 22 lives in Limpopo on Sunday.
The scene of the deadly bus crash which claimed 22 lives in Limpopo on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani is visiting the scene of the deadly crash which occurred on the R572 road between Venetia Mine and Musina.

The crash between a truck and a bus on Sunday has claimed at least 22 lives.

MEC Radzilani was joined by Vhembe district executive mayor Dowelani Nenguda, Musina local municipality mayor Godfrey Mawela and the senior general manager at Venetia Mine, Ntokozo Ngema. 

Department spokesperson Vongani Chauke said they were able to establish that 20 people died on the scene and two succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve says he saw the crash coming.
Pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve says he saw the crash coming.
Image: Supplied

Meanwhile, pastor Tumelo Presley Tau from Heaven's Gate Prayer Ministry in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, said he had warned on September 8 on his Facebook page that there would be “horrible accidents” on Limpopo roads.

“I saw it in a vision. I was then taken there, and I saw everything, and the angels began to explain to me what was going to happen and how many lives were going to be lost,” he said.

“It was a tragic accident, and it is not only this one. More accidents that are tragic are still going to happen in the same province. It was a warning for Limpopo people going to Musina and leaving the province.”

Prayer and faith could avert the future unfolding as he saw it, Tau said.

“We must go there and pray together to cancel the vision.

“It depends on the response of people. If God showed me something, people must be willing to engage, and we will pray any time.”

TimesLIVE

At least 20 people reported dead after horrific bus crash in Limpopo

At least 20 people are believed to have been killed when a truck collided with a bus in Limpopo on Sunday.
News
15 hours ago

Murray & Roberts offering support as employees die in bus accident near Venetia mine

It is not yet clear how many Murray & Roberts employees died on Sunday afternoon when a bus ferrying them to Venetia mine collided with a truck on ...
News
15 hours ago

Trucks, bus collide in Free State

Two trucks caught alight after being involved in an accident with a bus near Montrose in the Free State on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal