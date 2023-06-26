Monare also believes winning two trophies – for MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup in the 2022/23 season – has laid a solid foundation for them to clinch the DStv Premiership title. Pirates have not won the league since the 2011/12 season.
“It was very important for the squad to have that feeling of winning and turn it into a habit. In the new season, we will be more motivated because of these two trophies. We want to be champions, we want to be recognised and now we have a strong foundation thanks to these two cups. The foundation should give us that momentum to give the league a full go,” Monare stated.
“When you start winning it becomes like a drug and you get addicted, so we aim to continue winning in the new season.”
Monare featured in 21 games across all competitions last season, netting a single goal in the process. It was in the second half of the campaign that the former Jomo Cosmos and Wits player really started to kick it. “I was happy with my contributions but I was more happy because we achieved things as a collective,” Monare noted.
Monare upbeat about Pirates
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Orlando Pirates midfield workhorse Thabang Monare sees a resemblance between the current Sea Robbers squad and the Bidvest Wits side he was part of that won the league in the 2016/17 term.
“Definitely we can challenge for the league in the new season. This squad is full of winners ... we have players who have big hearts and great attitudes, and that is what we also had at Wits. I really see a lot of similarities between the two squads,” Monare told Sowetan when Pirates visited the headquarters of their sponsor, Vodacom, in Midrand, late last month to parade the two trophies they won in the term.
“Everyone in the squad wants to win the league. It’s just a matter of patience and hard work and everything will fall into place. Every recipe to win the league is within this team."
