New Sekhukhune United midfielder Jamie Webber has vowed to put the club's collective goals ahead of everything.
Webber joined Sekhukhune as a free agent after parting ways with SuperSport United at the end of the just concluded campaign. The 25-year-old highly rated central midfielder had joined Matsatsantsa from his boyhood side, Stellenbosch, in January 2018.
"What you can expect from me is being a team player, being respectful towards coaches, backroom staff as well as my teammates. My willingness to work hard and the accountability will help the club accomplish their expected goals,'' Webber told Sekhukhune's media team yesterday.
Webber, the former SA youth international, is encouraged by linking up with this year's Nedbank Cup finalists. The lad from Stellenbosch was impressed by Babina Noko in the previous season, saying the culture of the club has been a missing element in his career.
"For me, the thought of joining Sekhukhune is stimulating. I am excited about learning new skills. I am aware that it will take a lot of hard work in order for me to be successful. I really enjoyed watching the team last season. I know that this will be a great move for me. The club is incredible and the culture [of it] offers what I think I have been missing over the past few years. I am ready for a new challenge,'' Webber said.
Webber made his senior debut at Matsatsantsa under coach Eric Tinkler as a 20-year-old back in 2018. The talented anchorman went on to play 118 games for the Tshwane side, contributing with six goals and 11 assists.
At Sekhukhune, Webber will face stiff competition in the middle of the park from the likes of seasoned campaigners in Kamohelo Mokotjo and Pogiso Mahlangu among others.
Webber aims for great things with Sekhukhune
'Club's culture offers what I think I have been missing'
Image: supplied
