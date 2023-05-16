×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Gabuza’s future uncertain at SuperSport

‘My contract is coming to an end this season’

16 May 2023 - 08:14
Neville Khoza Journalist
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United FC.
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Supersport United FC.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Thamsanqa Gabuza faces an uncertain future at SuperSport United but he has revealed he is keen to stay at the club beyond this season.

Gabuza’s contract with Matsatsantsa a Pitori comes to an end next month and he has not heard anything on whether the club will extend it.

Although SuperSport hinted previously that they were unlikely to renew it, the 35-year-old is waiting anxiously.

“I don’t want to lie with you, my contract is coming to an end this season and I don’t know what will happen,” Gabuza explained. “I’m just waiting, hoping they will renew it, but if they don’t renew it, I will go somewhere else. At the moment, there are no clubs that have shown interest. It is just rumours...no one came to me personally.”

In 28 appearances this season across all competitions, Gabuza only managed to find the back of the net twice with a single assist. And he admitted that he is not having a good season, but said he was pleased there were games where he came in and helped the team win without scoring.

“I don’t want to lie, it was not good because as a striker, you must score a lot of goals, but if you look at the goals I scored they are not more than ten,” he said.

“But what I can say is that I have put value in the team in other games I came in and changed. In some other games I can come and play as a defender, which others can’t do. For me, it’s an okay season.”

Maritzburg to go all out for a victory as relegation looms

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has indicated they intend to deploy an ultra-offensive approach when they take on champions Mamelodi Sundowns in ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Legend urges Chiefs to act on ‘out of depth’ Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor has appealed to the club to get an experienced coach to help under-pressure Arthur Zwane.
Sport
7 hours ago

‘We all know how I left, it wasn’t nice': SuperSport coach Hunt on wild celebrations after beating Chiefs

Gavin Hunt’s celebrations during their 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday were exuberant because it was a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mokwena full of praise for his players

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is banking on their excellent home record and support to see off Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor Louis 'Sprinter' Tshakoane at Alex ...
Thousands of CPUT students stranded at bus station after vacating ...