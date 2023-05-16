Thamsanqa Gabuza faces an uncertain future at SuperSport United but he has revealed he is keen to stay at the club beyond this season.
Gabuza’s contract with Matsatsantsa a Pitori comes to an end next month and he has not heard anything on whether the club will extend it.
Although SuperSport hinted previously that they were unlikely to renew it, the 35-year-old is waiting anxiously.
“I don’t want to lie with you, my contract is coming to an end this season and I don’t know what will happen,” Gabuza explained. “I’m just waiting, hoping they will renew it, but if they don’t renew it, I will go somewhere else. At the moment, there are no clubs that have shown interest. It is just rumours...no one came to me personally.”
In 28 appearances this season across all competitions, Gabuza only managed to find the back of the net twice with a single assist. And he admitted that he is not having a good season, but said he was pleased there were games where he came in and helped the team win without scoring.
“I don’t want to lie, it was not good because as a striker, you must score a lot of goals, but if you look at the goals I scored they are not more than ten,” he said.
“But what I can say is that I have put value in the team in other games I came in and changed. In some other games I can come and play as a defender, which others can’t do. For me, it’s an okay season.”
Gabuza’s future uncertain at SuperSport
‘My contract is coming to an end this season’
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Thamsanqa Gabuza faces an uncertain future at SuperSport United but he has revealed he is keen to stay at the club beyond this season.
Gabuza’s contract with Matsatsantsa a Pitori comes to an end next month and he has not heard anything on whether the club will extend it.
Although SuperSport hinted previously that they were unlikely to renew it, the 35-year-old is waiting anxiously.
“I don’t want to lie with you, my contract is coming to an end this season and I don’t know what will happen,” Gabuza explained. “I’m just waiting, hoping they will renew it, but if they don’t renew it, I will go somewhere else. At the moment, there are no clubs that have shown interest. It is just rumours...no one came to me personally.”
In 28 appearances this season across all competitions, Gabuza only managed to find the back of the net twice with a single assist. And he admitted that he is not having a good season, but said he was pleased there were games where he came in and helped the team win without scoring.
“I don’t want to lie, it was not good because as a striker, you must score a lot of goals, but if you look at the goals I scored they are not more than ten,” he said.
“But what I can say is that I have put value in the team in other games I came in and changed. In some other games I can come and play as a defender, which others can’t do. For me, it’s an okay season.”
Maritzburg to go all out for a victory as relegation looms
Legend urges Chiefs to act on ‘out of depth’ Zwane
‘We all know how I left, it wasn’t nice': SuperSport coach Hunt on wild celebrations after beating Chiefs
Mokwena full of praise for his players
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos