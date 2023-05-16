Legend urges Chiefs to act on ‘out of depth’ Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor has appealed to the club to get an experienced coach to help under-pressure Arthur Zwane.
Zwane endured a forgettable first season at Chiefs after suffering their 11th defeat at the hands of SuperSport United on Saturday at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace, their record in the PSL era.
That left the Amakhosi supporters angry and some threw objects at Zwane, who suffered a facial cut.
McGregor, however, feels should the status quo remain, the Glamour Boys will not improve under Zwane and he wants the club to hire someone more experienced to help him.
“If they release him now, it means another coach has to come in. Maybe they should get someone to help him and give him a word of advice on what to do,” McGregor explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“To be very honest with you, he needs help and if he doesn’t get help, they are not going to change and they are not going to get anything.
“You need someone more experienced so that things can change. When things are going wrong, he doesn’t seem to be doing anything to help. We are not scoring goals and what have they done about it?
“Most of the goals have been penalties this year. It doesn’t make sense, so he probably needs an experienced coach to come in and assist him.”
McGregor also feels Zwane didn’t do anything to warrant a stay for another season, adding he understands the supporters’ frustrations but doesn’t condone their behaviour. “What has he done at the club? I mean the fans are frustrated and they have had enough, and they want to win trophies,” he said.
“With the way things are going, they are not going to win trophies again next year. They need to do something drastic. I think he is out of his depth there, to be very honest with you.
“Chiefs are a big club and you need a big coach and they need to do something. When did they last win the trophy? It shouldn’t be like that.
“I know Sundowns have all the money, they buy the right players, but that’s not happening at Chiefs. When has any top player done anything, how many goals have the strikers scored this year?”
Legend urges Chiefs to act on ‘out of depth’ Zwane
Legend calls for club to invest in a more experienced coach
Image: Lefty Shivambu
