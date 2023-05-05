Erasmus urges Bucs to play the match, not occasion

As Orlando Pirates aim to end Kaizer Chiefs’ recent dominance over them when they clash in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Bucs striker Kermit Erasmus is adamant that playing the match and not the occasion can give them a positive result.
The Buccaneers head into the match having lost their last five derbies in the DStv Premiership against their bitter rivals.
In the two games they lost to Chiefs this season, Bucs started as favourites in both and that is the situation once again tomorrow.
“We just have to focus on the plan that’s being prepared and executed to the best of our ability,” Erasmus told the media yesterday after the club press conference at Rand Stadium.
“If you stick to that and you implement your creativity as a player and just be free not be afraid of the occasion, and not playing the occasion, but playing the game.”
Looking back at those two defeats against Amakhosi this season, Erasmus feels they were let down by the lapse of concentration and urged his teammates to concentrate fully.
“I think in both games, we were the better team and we created the better chances and if we didn’t have a lapse of concentration like we won’t have at the weekend, it would be a different outcome,” he said.
Meanwhile, having scored only three goals in 19 appearances and creating four assists, the 32-year-old is not bothered that he has not found the back of the net as regularly as he would have loved, saying as long as he creates for his teammates, he is satisfied.
“Football is a team sport. If you can’t score, you should be there to assist players that can be in a better position to score and for me, that’s what I think about as an attacking player.
“Yes, it is important to score as a striker, but if you can’t score, assisting is just as important as scoring. If I see one of my teammates in a better position, my initial thought is to pass for him to score the goal.”
Pirates’ road to the semifinal
Round of 32: beat All Stars 2-0 (away)
Round of 16: beat VFA 2-1 (home)
Quarterfinals: Beat Dondol Stars 5-4 on penalties (away).
Erasmus urges Bucs to play the match, not occasion
Striker expects his team's concentration to be better this time
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
As Orlando Pirates aim to end Kaizer Chiefs’ recent dominance over them when they clash in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm), Bucs striker Kermit Erasmus is adamant that playing the match and not the occasion can give them a positive result.
The Buccaneers head into the match having lost their last five derbies in the DStv Premiership against their bitter rivals.
In the two games they lost to Chiefs this season, Bucs started as favourites in both and that is the situation once again tomorrow.
“We just have to focus on the plan that’s being prepared and executed to the best of our ability,” Erasmus told the media yesterday after the club press conference at Rand Stadium.
“If you stick to that and you implement your creativity as a player and just be free not be afraid of the occasion, and not playing the occasion, but playing the game.”
Looking back at those two defeats against Amakhosi this season, Erasmus feels they were let down by the lapse of concentration and urged his teammates to concentrate fully.
“I think in both games, we were the better team and we created the better chances and if we didn’t have a lapse of concentration like we won’t have at the weekend, it would be a different outcome,” he said.
Meanwhile, having scored only three goals in 19 appearances and creating four assists, the 32-year-old is not bothered that he has not found the back of the net as regularly as he would have loved, saying as long as he creates for his teammates, he is satisfied.
“Football is a team sport. If you can’t score, you should be there to assist players that can be in a better position to score and for me, that’s what I think about as an attacking player.
“Yes, it is important to score as a striker, but if you can’t score, assisting is just as important as scoring. If I see one of my teammates in a better position, my initial thought is to pass for him to score the goal.”
Pirates’ road to the semifinal
Round of 32: beat All Stars 2-0 (away)
Round of 16: beat VFA 2-1 (home)
Quarterfinals: Beat Dondol Stars 5-4 on penalties (away).
Zwane not banking on history to beat Pirates
TV rights key for pay parity in SA football – Jordaan
Hlanti urges Chiefs to end trophy drought
‘Fatigued’ Bucs now take aim at Chiefs in cup tie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos