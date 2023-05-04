×

Soccer

Hlanti urges Chiefs to end trophy drought

Bucs stand in Amakhosi's path to Ke Yona final

04 May 2023 - 08:17
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Sifiso Hlanti and Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on May 03, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti has spoken with conviction ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, aiming to help Amakhosi end their prolonged trophy drought.

The game is at FNB Stadium at 3pm. Chiefs, who have been blowing hot and cold this season, have not won a trophy since lifting the 2014/15 term’s league title. Hlanti has emphasised that they understand the task as the current crop of players at Naturena, adding they are not there for vibes but to make the fans happy by winning trophies.

“We know the duty we have as players. We choose to come and play for Kaizer Chiefs for a reason. We came to this team to add value...we are not here just to have fun. Yes, the game of football goes with fun and joy, but as players the most important thing is to deliver on the field of play to help the team win things,” Hlanti said at Amakhosi’s village in Naturena yesterday. 

“We are here to do things that will make everybody happy because clearly even some of you here [the media] support Kaizer Chiefs and some support Pirates, that’s the reality, so we want to make everyone happy.”

Schoolboy defensive errors have been Chiefs’ main Achilles heel this term. Nevertheless, Hlanti is not fazed by that, saying they understand that mistakes are part of the game, albeit, admitting a need to fix them. The former Bafana Bafana defender has called for unity amid their unconvincing form, believing mental strength is crucial to overcome any difficulties. 

“I won’t say [conceding goals from glaring errors] is a worrying factor...this is a game of mistakes. We know that at some stage we need to try and avoid those [mistakes]. It’s not a great feeling conceding silly goals but we are soldiering on,” Hlanti noted.

“For me what matters the most is for us as players to be united. Once you start worrying yourself about such things [as form inconsistency], you might think that you are not good enough. If you are mentally strong, you can deal with whatever situation you are faced with. This is Kaizer Chiefs, if you are not strong mentally, you might have a problem.”

