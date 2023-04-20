City ‘exhausted’ ahead of FA Cup semi, says Guardiola after Bayern win

Manchester City players are exhausted ahead of their FA Cup semifinal against Sheffield United at Wembley this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said after his side knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

City's 1-1 draw with Bayern in their quarterfinal second leg secured a 4-1 win on aggregate that assured them a semifinal spot in Europe's elite club competition for a third successive season. They will face Real Madrid in the last four.

Guardiola's side are also in the hunt for the Premier League title, sitting four points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

“The team is exhausted, so I don't know how we are going to recover to play against Sheffield United because we play on Saturday,” Guardiola told BT Sport.